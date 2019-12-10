SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-34
AN ORDINANCE FIXING COMPENSATION RANGES FOR NON-REPRESENTED CITY EMPLOYEES AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA TO DETERMINE SALARIES AND TAKE OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 4, 2019 regular meeting which sets the compensation ranges for non-represented city employees January 1, 2020.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The codes adopted by reference by the City of Walla Walla are on file with the city and available for examination through the office of the Walla Walla City Clerk.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. 12/10/19)