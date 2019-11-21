SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019- 30
AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE AMOUNT OF A TAX LEVY NECESSARY TO RAISE THE AMOUNTS NEEDED FOR FUNDING TAX REFUNDS PAID OR TO BE PAID
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 6, 2019 regular meeting which imposes a property tax levy upon real and personal property subject to taxation in the City of Walla Walla in the amount of $8,334 for the purpose of funding property tax refunds ordered by the County Treasurer and/or the County Commission.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
