SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-29
AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE AMOUNT OF THE EXCESS AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX LEVY NECESSARY TO RAISE THE AMOUNTS NEEDED TO MEET THE DEBT SERVICE OBLIGATION ASSOCIATED WITH IMPROVEMENTS TO VETERAN’S MEMORIAL POOL AND RELATED FACILITIES; LEVYING THE ANNUAL EXCESS AD VALOREM TAXES OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020 FOR THAT PURPOSE; AND APPORTIONING THE SAME TO CERTAIN FUNDS FOR CERTAIN PURPOSES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 6, 2019 regular meeting which imposes an excess property tax levy for fiscal year 2020 upon real and personal property subject to taxation in the City of Walla Walla in the amount of $415,002 to meet debt service obligations associated with the acquisition, construction, and installation of improvements to Veteran’s Memorial Pool and related facilities.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
