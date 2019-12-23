SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-42
AN ORDINANCE INCREASING THE RECYCLING COMMODITIES SURCHARGE FOR THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING FURTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 18, 2019 meeting which increases the recycling commodities surcharge upon City utility account customers and all owners and occupants of residential premises in the City of Walla Walla from $1.29 per month per dwelling unit plus an additional $1.29 per month for each additional recycling container used at a dwelling unit to $2.12 per month per dwelling unit plus an additional $2.12 per month for each additional recycling container used at a dwelling unit. The increased surcharge shall take effect on March 1, 2020.
The surcharge(s) shall apply in addition to recycling rates imposed by Walla Walla City Ordinance 2017-54 (Dec. 20, 2017).
The ordinance additionally repealed section 6 of City Ordinance 2019-25 (Nov. 6, 2019).
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: Tim Donaldson, City Attorney
(Pub. Dec. 23 & 30, 2019)