SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-18
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE CITY’S STORMWATER UTILITY AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its September 11, 2019 regular meeting which amends its Municipal Code relating to its stormwater utility to allow stormwater utility fund revenues to be used for planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance, replacement, acquisition, management, and administration of the public stormwater system. Stormwater management services include, but are not limited to, public education and outreach; illicit discharge detection and elimination; stormwater site plan review; construction inspections; stormwater facility inspections; design and installation of innovative treatment systems to reduce urban stormwater pollutant concentrations and runoff volumes; stormwater monitoring; street sweeping; shoreline stabilization; habitat restoration; design, installation, and maintenance of stormwater best management practices (BMPs) and facilities; urban tree and urban forest planning, planting, and management; and urban tree canopy assessment and monitoring.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
