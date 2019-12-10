SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-36
AN ORDINANCE MODIFYING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA FOR THE 2019-20 BIENNIUM
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2019-36 at its December 4, 2019 regular meeting which in summary modifies the budget for the years 2019-2020.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2019-36 will be provided upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: Tim Donaldson City Attorney
(Pub. 12/10/19)