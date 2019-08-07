SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-15
AN ORDINANCE VACATING 11TH AVE. BETWEEN THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FORMER W. MOORE ST. AND THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF W. REES AVE. AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its July 24, 2019 regular meeting which in summary vacates the remainder of 11th Ave. between the northerly right-of-way line of the former W. Moore St. and the southerly right-of-way line of W. Rees Ave. is hereby vacated, excepting that the City of Walla Walla retains an easement and the right to exercise and grant easements in respect to the vacated land for the construction, repair, and maintenance of public utilities and services, including but not limited to water, sewer, stormwater, electric, telephone, cable, and telecommunications utilities and services, and excepting further that no structures shall be constructed or permitted that impair such public utilities and services; and provided further that no vested rights shall be affected by vacation of said right-of-way.
The ordinance further provides that it shall take effect upon passage and publication of a summary in the manner provided by law.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Aug. 7, 2019)