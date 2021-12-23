SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO.   2021-47      

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING VARIOUS LANDFILL RATES, CHARGES, AND PENALTIES FOR THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA

The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 15, 2021 regular meeting which amends the city’s landfill rates.

The rates that include fee increases for 2022 for disposal of bulk tires shall become effective on March 1, 2022. The rates that include fee decreases such as the weighing of vehicles and the new rate for unscreened compost shall become effective on January 1, 2022. The 2023 rates shall become effective on January 1, 2023 and shall remain in effect until modified or changed by ordinance.

The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.

Summary approved as to form  City Attorney (Pub. Dec. 23, 2021)

