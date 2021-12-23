SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-45
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING NEW CAPITAL PROJECTS AND AMENDING THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT BUDGET
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-45 at its December 15, 2021, regular meeting which in summary establishes new capital projects and amends the capital improvement project budget.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-45 will be provided upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: Tim Donaldson, City Attorney
(Pub. Dec. 23, 2021)
