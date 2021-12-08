SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-41
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA TO EXECUTE A LABOR AGREEMENT WITH THE WALLA WALLA LOCAL 1191-W UNION, WASHINGTON STATE COUNCIL OF COUNTY AND CITY EMPLOYEES, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO, FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2022 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2023, AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 1, 2021 regular meeting that approved a labor agreement with the Walla Walla Local 1191-W Union, Washington State Council of County and City Employees, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO for the period form January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2023.
The full text of this ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Dec. 8, 2021)
