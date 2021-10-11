SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-28

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING NEW CAPITAL PROJECTS AND AMENDING THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT BUDGET

The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-28 at its September 29, 2021, special meeting which in summary establishes new capital projects and amends the capital improvement project budget.

The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-28 will be provided upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.

Summary approved as to form:  Tim Donaldson, City Attorney

(Pub. Oct. 11, 2021)

