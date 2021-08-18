SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-23
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A REGIONAL HOUSING ACTION PLAN PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF RCW CHAPTER 36.70A AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance No. 2021-23 at its August 11, 2021 regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: The Walla Walla City Council finds that the Regional Housing Action Plan advances state interests identified in Section 36.70A.010 of the Revised Code of Washington.
Section 2: The Walla Walla City Council finds that the public outreach plan identified in the whereas clauses as well as the process used to consider and adopt this ordinance satisfies the City’s public participation procedures adopted pursuant to Section 36.70A.035 of the Revised Code of Washington.
Section 3: The Walla Walla City Council by reference incorporates herein the Countywide Planning Policies and all prior amendments thereto and finds that the periodic update to the comprehensive plan hereby adopted is consistent with the Countywide Planning Policies.
Section 4: The Walla Walla City Council finds that the Regional Housing Action Plan is consistent with and implements the City of Walla Walla’s comprehensive plan adopted by City Ordinance 2018-15 (June 13, 2018).
Section 5: The Walla Walla City Council finds that the Regional Housing Action Plan is consistent with RCW 36.70A.600 through inclusion of a Housing Needs Assessment, Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Housing Policy Framework Review, Housing Strategy Development, Displacement Minimization, and Implementation and Monitoring into the plan.
Section 6: The Walla Walla City Council hereby adopts the Regional Housing Action Plan as recommended by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission, dated July 21, 2021.
Section 7: The City of Walla Walla finds that the Regional Housing Action Plan as adopted by this Ordinance conform to the requirements of Chapter 36.70A and Chapter 43.21C RCW and has been prepared with appropriate public participation and has complied with the Level V review, Chapter 20.28 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code.
Section 8: If any part of this ordinance is for any reason declared or held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court or tribunal of competent jurisdiction, such part shall be deemed a separate and distinct and independent provision and such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining parts hereof.
Section 9: The City Manager or designee is authorized to implement such administrative procedures as may be necessary to carry out the directions of this legislation including preparing and publishing the adopted Regional Housing Action Plan.
Section 10: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force five days from and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.
Section 11: The Walla Walla City Clerk is directed to publish a copy of a summary and notice of adoption of this ordinance as permitted by section 35A.12.160 of the Revised Code of Washington.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Notice is hereby given that any petition requesting Growth Board review of the comprehensive plan map amendment must be filed with the Eastern Washington Growth Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (jPub. Aug. 18, 2021)