SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-21
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2021-2022 CITY OF WALLA WALLA MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS BUDGET
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-21 at its July 28, 2021, regular meeting which in summary amends the budget for the years 2021-2022.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-21 will be provided upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: Tim Donaldson, City Attorney
(Pub. Aug. 4, 2021)