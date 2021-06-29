SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-13
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2021-2022 CITY OF WALLA WALLA MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS BUDGET
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-13 at its June 23, 2021 regular meeting which in summary amends the budget for the years 2021-2022.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-13 will be provided upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: Tim Donaldson, City Attorney
(Pub. June 29, 2021)