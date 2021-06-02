SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-11
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.96.030 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO MISCELLANEOUS LIBRARY FEES AND CHARGES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its May 26, 2021 regular meeting which amends miscellaneous library fees to eliminate overdue fines and authorizes the Walla Walla Public Library to forgive outstanding fines if items are returned to the library in good condition.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. June 2, 2021)