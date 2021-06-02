SUMMARY
OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-10
AN ORDINANCE TO VACATE THE SOUTHWESTERLY TWO FEET OF NORTH TUKANNON STREET, BETWEEN EAST MAIN STREET AND EAST ROSE STREET, WITHIN A.J. CAIN’S ADDITION IN THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA.
The Walla Walla City Council pass Municipal Ordinance 2021-10 at its May 26, 2021 regular meeting which in summary:
Vacates the southwesterly two (2) feet of North Tukannon Street, between East Main Street and East Rose Street, within A.J. Cain’s Addition to the City of Walla Walla.
The ordinance future provides that it shall take effect upon passage and publication of the a summary in the manner provided by law.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-10 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. June 2, 2021)