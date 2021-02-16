SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-02
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING VARIOUS SECTIONS WITHIN TITLE 15.04 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO WASHINGTON MODEL BUILDING AND OTHER CODES
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-02 at its February 10, 2021 regular meeting which in summary adopts by reference certain building and other technical codes with local amendments.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-02 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The codes adopted by reference by the City of Walla Walla are on file with the city and available for examination through the office of the Walla Walla City Clerk.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Feb. 16, 2021)