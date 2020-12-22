SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-53
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE SECTIONS 13.10.020 AND 13.10.030 REGARDING THE EXCISES FOR REVENUE IMPOSED ON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 16, 2020 regular meeting which in summary:
- Increases the excise levied upon wastewater, water, stormwater, sanitation and landfill utilities from 13% to 16.25% of the gross amount of the monthly service charges made by the city effective January 1, 2021 and expiring on December 31, 2020. The excise will be reduced back to 13% of the gross amount of the monthly service charges made by the city effective January 1, 2023.
- Establishes referendum procedures for the ordinance. Any referendum petition must be filed within seven days of passage of this ordinance with the Walla Walla City Clerk.
- Provides that the ordinance shall take effect upon passage and publication of this summary in the manner provided by law.
- Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a copy of this summary as permitted by section 35A.12.160 of the Revised Code of Washington.
- Provides for severability in the event that any part of this ordinance is for any reason declared or held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form
City Attorney (Pub. Dec. 22, 2020)