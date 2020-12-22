SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-49
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2019-2020 CITY OF WALLA WALLA MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS BUDGET
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2020-49 at its December 16, 2020 regular meeting which in summary amends the budget for the years 2019-2020.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2020-49 will be provided upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: Tim Donaldson City Attorney (Pub. Dec. 22, 2020)