SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-37
AN ORDINANCE DECREASING THE RECYCLING COMMODITIES SURCHARGE FOR THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING FURTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its October 28, 2020 meeting which decreases the recycling commodities surcharge upon City utility account customers and all owners and occupants of residential premises in the City of Walla Walla from $2.12 per month to $1.34 per month. The increased surcharge shall take effect on January 1, 2021.
The surcharge(s) shall apply in addition to other recycling rates imposed by City ordinance.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. Nov. 4, 2020)