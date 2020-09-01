SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-31
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA COMPREHENSIVE PLAN LAND USE MAP, WALLA WALLA’S OFFICIAL ZONING MAP PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF RCW CHAPTER 36.70A AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2020-31 at its August 26, 2020 regular meeting which is summary provides as follows.
Section 1: Finds that the amendment adopted by the ordinance conforms to the requirements of Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington as evidenced in the staff report to the Planning Commission.
Section 2: Finds that the amendment adopted by the ordinance advance state interests identified in Section 36.70A.010 of the Revised Code of Washington and in the policies, goals, and other provisions of the City of Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, as amended.
Section 3: Finds that the process used to consider and adopt this ordinance satisfies the City’s public participation procedures adopted pursuant to Section 36.70A.035 of the Revised Code of Washington.
Section 4: Finds that the Comprehensive Plan map amendment hereby adopted by the ordinance is consistent with the Countywide Planning Policies.
Section 5: Finds that the official zoning map amendment adopted by the ordinance is consistence with and implement the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan.
Section 6: Approves and adopts the following described amendment to the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map and the following amendment to the City of Walla Walla’s official zoning map: Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map amendment from Industrial land use designation to Public land use designation and a Municipal Code (zoning code) Map amendment from Heavy Industrial zoning to Public Reserve zoning for Lots 3,4,5,6, and 7 in Block 2 and Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 in Block 3 of Cass’ 2nd Addition to the City of Walla Walla ,according to the official Plat thereof of record in the office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 22. Situated in the City and County of Walla Walla, Washington.
Section 7: States that if any part of this ordinance is for any reason declared or held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court or tribunal of competent jurisdiction, such part shall be deemed a separate and distinct and independent provision and such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining parts hereof.
Section 8: Provides that the City Manager is authorized to implement such administrative procedures as may be necessary to carry out the directions of this Ordinance.
Section 9: Provides that the ordinance takes effect and be in force five days after publication of this summary.
Section 10: Directs the City Clerk to publish this summary and notice of adoption of this Ordinance.
Section 11: Notice is hereby given that any petition requesting Growth Board review of the comprehensive plan map amendment must be filed with the Eastern Washington Growth Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2020-31 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form, City Attorney (Pub. Sept. 1, 2020)