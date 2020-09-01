SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-30
AN ORDINANCE TO VACATE THE SOUTHERN SIXTY-FIVE FEET OF HEMLOCK STREET RIGHT OF WAY LOCATED EAST OF WELLINGTON AVENUE AND WEST OF ASH STREET IN THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA.
The Walla Walla City Council pass Municipal Ordinance 2020-30 at its August 26, 2020 regular meeting which in summary:
Vacates the southern sixty-five feet of Hemlock Street right of way located east of Wellington Avenue and West of Ash Street.
The ordinance future provides that it shall take effect upon passage and publication of a summary in the manner provided by law.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2020-30 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Sept. 1, 2020)