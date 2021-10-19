SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2021-29
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 12.49 OF THE
WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO
URBAN FORESTRY PRACTICES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its October 13, 2021 regular meeting which in summary amends Chapter 12.46 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code relating to urban forestry practices as follows:
Amended Walla Walla Municipal Code section 12.49.005 to read as
follows: 12.49.005 Findings.
The urban forest provides many health, social, aesthetic, ecological, and economic benefits within the city. The city council further finds that the city’s urban forest is declining due to the following circumstances: (a) The canopy is aging and many mature street trees are being removed for reasons of age, disease, or conflict with adjoining structures (streets, sidewalks, utility lines, etc.), and often replacement planting is unsatisfactory, or is not done at all; (b) Inappropriate street tree maintenance practices, especially those related to pruning, often contribute to a decline in the health and quality of trees. The topping of street trees, in particular, creates an unnatural and unsightly appearance, frequently leading to weak branching, rot, falling limbs and even catastrophic collapse; (c) There is a general lack of public awareness concerning the importance of street trees. This is compounded by inconsistent applications of appropriate street tree care procedures and species selection by homeowners and contractors; and (d) Biodiversity in the species, genus, and family of trees is extremely important to the overall health and longevity of a tree population, since insects and diseases generally impact certain tree species and their close relatives.
The city urgently needs programs to enhance public awareness, and appropriate funding and legislation to establish and enforce urban forestry regulations. Essential tools for this process include an inventory and assessment of the urban forest, a comprehensive master plan for developing and managing the forest, and the continuous monitoring and periodic updating of this chapter.
Amended Walla Walla Municipal Code section 12.49.010 to delete the
definition of “private lane.”
Amended Walla Walla Municipal Code section 12.49.025 to read as
follows: 12.49.025 Urban Forestry Management Plan.
Effective and sustained stewardship of the urban forest, including its street and public trees, can be accomplished only on the basis of a comprehensive, dynamic policy and planning document owned by the public. The municipal arborist, with the advice and participation of the parks, recreation, and urban forestry advisory board, shall regularly update the Urban Forestry Management Plan (UFMP) for adoption by the city council. The UFMP shall incorporate the following elements: (a) a statement of policies and objectives for urban forest management in Walla Walla; (b) an inventory of street trees and other public trees, providing information needed for planning and maintenance of the urban forest; (c) a city-wide street and public tree planting and renewal program, providing for new plantings and the replacement of declining and diseased trees, including schedules and probable budget requirements; (d) arboricultural standards for tree planting, pruning, maintenance, and selection; (e) other standards or criteria necessary to carry out the purposes of this chapter and the UFMP; and (f) a process for the UFMP’s continued updating and improvement.
The municipal arborist shall collect and maintain all records and data necessary to objectively evaluate whether progress is being made toward the stated goals of the UFMP. An annual summary and analysis of the evaluation, and recommendations for action shall be prepared and presented to the city council.
Amended Walla Walla Municipal Code section 12.49.110 to read
as follows: 12.49.110 New developments.
The municipal arborist shall require the planting of street trees on land, public or private, bordering all streets in any new subdivision or commercial development and along any widened or realigned street in accordance with the Urban Forestry Management Master Plan and other provisions of this code. Tree planting plans for the new development shall adhere to the principles of urban forest biodiversity following the 10-20-30 rule. This means that no tree species should represent more than 10%, no tree genus should represent more than 20%, and no tree family should represent more than 30% of the total tree population. All such planting shall be done in accordance with the city’s arboricultural standards and specifications.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form, City Attorney
(Pub. Oct. 19, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.