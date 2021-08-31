SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2021-25
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.33.030 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING THE COMPOSITION AND OPERATION OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA’S CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its August 11, 2021 regular meeting which in summary:
Amends Section 2.33.030 of Walla Walla Municipal Code to read as
follows:
2.33.030 Commission – Created – Appointment – Qualifications – Terms – Removal from office – Quorum
There is created a civil service commission which shall be composed of five persons. The members of such commission shall be appointed by the city council. The members of such commission shall serve without compensation. No person shall be appointed a member of such commission who is not a citizen of the United States and a resident of the city and an elector of the county wherein he or she resides. The term of office of such commissioner shall be for three years, and a commissioner may serve no more than two consecutive terms. Any member of such commission may be removed from office for incompetency, incompatibility or dereliction of duty, or malfeasance in office, or other good cause; provided, however, that no member of the commission shall be removed until charges have been preferred, in writing, due notice and a full hearing had. The members of such commission shall devote due time and attention to the performance of the duties hereinafter specified and imposed upon them by this chapter. Three members of such commission shall constitute a quorum and the votes of a majority of a quorum of such commission concurring shall be sufficient for the decision of all matters and the transaction of all business to be decided or transacted by the commission. The commissioners hereunder shall be those serving as the board of civil service commissioners of the city under prior ordinances, rules and regulations, and their terms shall continue for the same period of time that each of said commissioners was appointed prior to the enactment of this chapter.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form City Attorney
(Pub. Aug. 31, 2021)