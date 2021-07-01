SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2021-20
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 8.09.115 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE RESTRICTING THE DATES AND TIMES IN WHICH FIREWORKS MAY BE DISCHARGED IN THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at a June 29, 2021 special meeting which in summary: Amends Section 8.09.115 of Walla Walla Municipal Code to read as follows:
8.09.115 Discharge Days and hours permitted.
A. Only approved fireworks may be discharged. Fireworks prohibited by either the State Fireworks Law, Ch. 70.77 RCW, State fireworks regulations, Ch. 212-17, or this chapter may not be discharged within city limits. Fireworks may be discharged only during the times specified herein. B. Unless otherwise prohibited, approved fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 9:00 a.m. on July 4 and 12:00 a.m. on July 5, and between the hours of 6:00 p.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1. C. During periods of extreme fire danger, as determined by the fire chief or the fire chiefs designee, the city manager may prohibit the discharge of any or all fireworks within city limits.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. July 1, 2021)