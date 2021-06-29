SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2021-15
AN ORDINANCE IDENTIFYING CONDITIONS FOR ENTERING AND REMAINING IN CITY BUILDINGS AND ON CITY PROPERTY, ESTABLISHING PROVISIONS FOR THE EXCLUSION OF PERSONS WHO VIOLATE THOSE CONDITIONS AND TAKING FURTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its June 23, 2021 regular meeting which in summary:
• Provides the following general conditions for entering and remaining in City owned buildings and on City owned property:
1. No one may commit a crime in a City owned building or on City owned property.
2. No one present in a City owned building or on City owned property may willfully hinder, delay, or obstruct a City employee in the discharge of his or her official powers or duties.
3. No one present in a City owned building or on City owned property may unreasonably disturb others by knowingly engaging in loud or raucous behavior.
4. No one present in a City owned building or on City owned property may, with intent to harass, intimidate, or torment any other person, use any lewd, lascivious, indecent or obscene words or language, or suggest the commission of any lewd or lascivious act.
5. No one may possess or use illegal drugs in a City owned building or on City owned property.
6. No one may open or possess an open package containing alcohol or consume alcohol in a City owned building or on City owned property except as provided in chapter 9.07 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code or in accordance with a lawfully issued special permit.
7. During closure hours, city buildings and properties may be entered only by City employees, contractors, public safety personnel and persons allowed by such employees, contractors, or personnel by their express invitation and with their continuing consent.
8. No one other than City employees, contractors, public safety personnel, lessees and persons allowed by such employees, contractors, personnel, or lessees by their express invitation and with their continuing consent may enter or remain in a city owned building or on city owned property that has been designated as a non-public area by the Walla Walla City Manager and either posted as a restricted area or reasonably identified as such by fencing, walls, barricades, doorways or other means physically restraining access.
9. No one may violate conditions contained in administrative policies promulgated by the Walla Walla City Manager for entering and remaining in City owned buildings and on City owned property.
• Further provides that it is a condition for entering and remaining in camping areas designated in accordance with Walla Walla Municipal Code sections 9.18.050, 9.18.060, or 9.18.070 that users also comply with rules and regulations promulgated by the Walla Walla City Manager.
• Authorizes the Walla Walla City Manager to promulgate administrative policies establishing additional conditions for entering and remaining in City owned buildings and on City owned property.
• Authorizes the City Manager and Deputy City Manager to designate non-public areas in a city owned building or on city owned property and to have them posted as restricted areas or identify them as restricted areas by erecting fencing, walls, barricades, doorways or other means physically restraining access.
• Provides that the City Attorney, City Department Directors, and commissioned City police officers may each order anyone who violates one or more of the conditions for entering and remaining in City owned buildings and on City owned property to immediately leave the building or property upon which the violation occurred and to not return for periods not exceeding seventy-two (72) hours.
• Provides that other designees of the City Manager may each order anyone who violates one or more of the conditions for entering and remaining in City owned buildings and on City owned property to immediately leave the building or property upon which the violation occurred and to not return for periods not exceeding twenty-four (24) hours.
• Provides that the City Manager and Deputy City Manager may each order anyone who violates one or more of the conditions for entering and remaining in City owned buildings and on City owned property to immediately leave the building or property upon which the violation occurred for a period not exceeding one (1) year and establishes a mechanism to appeal such extended exclusion orders to the City Council.
• Provides that the ordinance supersedes City Ordinances 2016-31
(Sep. 28, 2016), 2017-14 (Apr. 26, 2017), and 2020-23 (June 24, 2020).
• Explains that the ordinance provides non-exclusive remedies and that the ordinance shall not preclude the City or its employees, contractors, or lessees from pursuing any other available remedies.
• Designates this to be a public emergency ordinance necessary for immediate protection and preservation of public health, public safety, public property, and public peace, and makes it immediately effective.
• Provides for severability if any portion or part hereof shall be determined to be invalid or unenforceable, it shall be deemed severable from the remainder hereof.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form City Attorney
(Pub. June 29, 2021)