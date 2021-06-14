SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE 2021-12
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A SALARY COMMISSION AND TAKING OTHER NECESSARY ACTION WITH RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance on June 9, 2021 at its regular meeting which in summary establishes a salary commission to determine and set the amount of compensation to be paid to the mayor and other members of the Walla Walla City Council. The ordinance further provides that the mayor shall receive his/her current compensation of five hundred dollars ($500) per month and other council members shall receive their current compensation of four hundred dollars ($400) per month until such time that the salary commission established by the ordinance changes those amounts.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. June 14, 2021