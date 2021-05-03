SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE 2021-06
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 8.17 TO THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING ALARM SYSTEMS AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its April 28, 2021 regular meeting which in summary amends chapter 8.17 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code to require registration of any existing or new alarm systems operating within the incorporated areas of the City of Walla Walla, whether an automatic alarm or a semi-automatic alarm, in a registry maintained by the Walla Walla Emergency Communications Center (WESCOM). The ordinance specifies duties of alarm system owners and provides that the Walla Walla Police Department may refuse law enforcement response to an alarm dispatch request for an alarm site that has excessive false alarms, such as when six or more false alarms occurred within the ninety days preceding activation of an alarm unless there is separate indication there is a crime in progress. The ordinance reserves governmental immunity and municipal authority to enforce criminal and civil nuisance statutes with respect to faulty alarm systems.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
