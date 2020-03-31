SUMMARY OF
ORDINANCE 2020-10
AN ORDINANCE REGARDING HANDLING OF DELINQUENT CITY UTILITY ACCOUNTS DURING THE NATIONAL AND STATE EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) OUTBREAK AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its March 25, 2020 open public meeting which in summary authorizes the City Manage to waive late fees and delay disconnection of utilities and discontinuance of utility services during emergency periods declared by the City Council.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Mar. 31, 2020)