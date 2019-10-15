SUMMARY OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2019-22
AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE USE OF WHEELED ALL-TERRAIN UTILITY-TYPE VEHICLES ON PUBLIC ROADWAYS IN THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its October 9, 2019 open public meeting which in summary allows the operation of wheeled all-terrain vehicles described in RCW 46.09.310(19) on public roadways within the City of Walla Walla on certain conditions in accordance with RCW 46.09.455.
The full text of the ordinance summarized herein will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Oct. 15, 2019)