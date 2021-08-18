SUMMARY OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2021-24
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AN AMBULANCE UTILITY,
SETTING RATES AND CHARGES, AND TAKING OTHER ACTION
RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its August 11, 2021 open public meeting that established the City’s ambulance service as a public utility, set ambulance rates and charges, and took other action related thereto. The ordinance created an ambulance availability charge applicable to all locations in the City of Walla Walla that receive City utility services. Ambulance availability charges shall apply in addition to ambulance demand charges. The following monthly ambulance availability rates shall apply to each user classification:
Classification Rate (monthly charge)
Commercial $12.65
Industrial $12.65
Multiple Dwelling $12.65
Residential $12.65
Public $12.65
City of Walla Walla $12.65
The charges for ambulance availability costs shall become effective on January 1, 2023 and shall remain in effect until modified or repealed by future City Council ordinance.
The full text of the ordinance summarized herein will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Aug. 18, 2021)