SUMMARY NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 2021-19
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING INTERIM AMENDMENTS TO TITLE 20 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING ZONING AND LAND USE MATTERS TO ADDRESS DISTILLERIES AND THEIR LOCATIONS
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-19 at its June 23, 2021 open public meeting which in summary amends Walla Walla Title 20 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (the City’s zoning code), effective immediately, to regulate distilleries. The ordinance further establishes a work plan and provides that the interim ordinance took immediate effect upon passage.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-19 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Notice is hereby given that any petition requesting Growth Board review of Municipal Ordinance 2021-19 must be filed with the Easter Washington Grown Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. June 29, 2021)