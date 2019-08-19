SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2019-16
AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING INTERIM ZONING ORDINANCE 2018-28 (AUG. 22, 2018), AND ADDRESSING MATTERS RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its August 14, 2019 open public meeting which in summary extends Walla Walla City Ordinance 2018-28 (Aug. 22, 2018), an interim zoning ordinance that allows designated camping areas as a level 1 permitted use in the City of Walla Walla’s IH (industrial) zone, for six months until February 14, 2020.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Notice is hereby given that any petition requesting Growth Board review of the ordinance must be filed with the Eastern Washington Growth Management Hearings Board within sixty (60) days after publication of this summary and notice of adoption in accordance with Chapter 36.70A of the Revised Code of Washington.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Aug. 19, 2019)