SUMMARY AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF
ORDINANCE 2019-35
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA TO EXECUTE A LABOR AGREEMENT WITH THE WALLA WALLA POLICE GUILD FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2019 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND TAKING OTHER ACTION IN CONNECTION THEREWITH
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its December 4, 2019 open public meeting which in summary approves a collectively bargained labor agreement between the City of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Police Guild, involving the contract period from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021, and provides administrative authority to the Walla Walla City Manager with respect to the agreement.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. 12/10/19)