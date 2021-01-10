NOTICE TO
SUBCONTRACTORS AND MATERIALMEN
The State of Washington, Walla Walla Community College, acting by and through the Department of Enterprise Services, Facility Professional Services, hereby advises all interested parties that Contract No. 2018-173 I (2-3), for Recreation Center - Construction, Walla Walla, WA, with Chervenell Construction Co., 7511 West Arrowhead Suite B, Kennewick, WA 99336, has been accepted as of January 7, 2021. The lien period for filing any liens against this contract’s retained percentage is now in effect. Any liens filed after February 21, 2021 shall be filed as not valid.
State of Washington, Department of Enterprise Services, Facility Professional Services
(Pub. Jan. 10, 2021)