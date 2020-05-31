PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: 6/1 – 6/30/20
Draft Remedial Investigation & Feasibility Study and Public Participation Plan for Stubblefield Salvage Yard Cleanup
Facility Site ID No. 1367331
Cleanup Site ID No. 4121
The Washington Department of Ecology invites the public to comment on the draft Remedial Investigation & Feasibility Study (RI/FS) and Public Participation Plan (PPP) for the Stubblefield Salvage Yard cleanup site located at 595 Offner Road, Walla Walla. The RI explains the extent and locations of contaminants at the site, and the FS presents cleanup options. The PPP describes ways Ecology will inform the public throughout the cleanup process. This plan identifies how and when the public can get involved during different stages of the investigation and cleanup of contamination.
DOCUMENT REVIEW LOCATIONS
ONLINE: https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/gsp/Sitepage.aspx?csid=4121
Due to the potential health risks presented by the coronavirus, in-person document reviews are not currently available. Please contact Erika Beresovoy at 509-385-2290 or erika.beresovoy@ecy.wa.gov to request print documents.
SUBMIT COMMENTS BY 6/30 TO:
Katie Larimer, Katie.larimer@ecy.wa.gov
4601 N. Monroe St., Spokane, WA 99205
http://tcp.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=QesHF (Pub. May 31, 2020)