State of Washington
Notice of Opportunity to Comment and Request a Hearing
Ecology proposes a revision to the state’s air quality plan called the State Implementation Plan (SIP). EPA requires this revision to show how the Wallula Maintenance Area will continue to meet federal air quality standards for particulate matter through 2025. No new rules or changes to existing state or local rules are proposed.
To Review: You may review and comment on the proposed plan revision from August 13, 2019 through September 29, 2019. Find more information about SIPs and the document at: http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/air/sips/plans/maintenancesip.htm
To comment:
Submit online: http://aq.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=x2MVU
Or, mail to:
Laurie Hulse-Moyer, Department of Ecology
PO Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600
If a hearing is requested by 5: 00 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019, it will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, September 24th at the McNary Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St, Burbank, WA 99323. If a hearing is not requested, Ecology will announce a cancellation on its Public Input & Events Listing
To request a hearing: Contact laurie.hulse-moyer@ecy.wa.gov or call 360-407-6783.
Para asistencia en español: preguntas@ecy.wa.gov o 360-407-6876
(Pub. August 13, 2019)