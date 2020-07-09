IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF UMATILLA
In the Matter of the Marriage of: NESTOR MORALES LARA,
Petitioner,
VS
CONNIE FRANCES FLORES, Respondent.
Case No. 20DR08640
SUMMONS
TO: CONNIE FRANCES
FLORES: Your spouse has filed a Petition asking for a dissolution of your marriage (and possibly related relief). If you do not file the appropriate legal paper with the court in the time required (see below), your spouse may ask the court for a judgment against you that orders the relief requested. YOU ARE HEREBY REQUIRED to appear and defend the petition filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of first publication of this Summons, and if you fail to do so, Petitioner will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the petition.
NOTICE TO THE RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You may be liable for attorney fees in this case. A judgment for attorney fees can be entered against you as provided in ORS chapter 107 if Petitioner in this case prevails. You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “response” or “motion”. The “response” or “motion” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on Petitioner’s lawyer or, if Petitioner does not have a lawyer, proof os service on Petitioner. If you have any questions, you should see a lawyer immediately. If you need help in finding a lawyer, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at 503-684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at 800-452-7636. Dated and first published: July 1, 2020. Kittee Custer, OSB 000358, Attorney for Petitioner. (Pub. July 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020)