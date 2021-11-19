State Environmental Policy Act SEPA Determination of
Non-Significance (DNS) File# ZCA-21-0001 & SEP-21-0025
Date of Issuance: November 15, 2021, Lead Agency: City of Walla Walla Development Services, Agency Contact: Jon Maland, AICP, Senior Planner. Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting a Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Text Amendment to allow, within the Central Commercial zoning district, existing hotel buildings to be used for residential purposes or non-transient housing on all floors. Location of Proposal: City of Walla Walla, within the Central Commercial (CC) zoning district. Proponent: Fortify Holdings, LLC, 17933 NW Evergreen Place, Suite 300, Beaverton, OR 97006.
The City of Walla Walla Development Services has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the following: Submitted SEPA Checklist, and the existing environmental documents: Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement. This information is available https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
This determination is based on the following findings of fact and conclusions of law:
FINDINGS OF FACT: Application filing date: September 21, 2021 Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: October 6, 2021. Description of proposed action: Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Text Amendment to allow, within the Central Commercial zoning district, existing hotel buildings to be used for residential purposes or non-transient housing on all floors. CONCLUSIONS OF LAW: Staff has concluded that a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) shall be issued. This determination is based upon the environmental checklist and other information on file. The DNS is supported by Plans and regulations formally adopted by the City for the exercise of substantive authority under SEPA. The DNS also takes note of the extent to which many local, State and Federal regulations and permit requirements will govern the project to mitigate its potential impacts, in accordance with WAC 197-11-158. The following are City of Walla Walla adopted goals and policies which support the DNS:
Community Character Goal 4 Downtown is the heart of Walla Walla, making all people feel welcome, accommodating a wide variety of civic and commercial functions, and reflecting the city’s history. Community Character Policy 4.1 Carefully protect and enhance Downtown’s visual character, the most important single aspect of the city’s identity, through historic preservation activities, complementary infill development, and sensitively designed public works. Land Use Goal 3 There are a variety of uses allowed throughout Walla Walla that encourage options for housing and business. Land Use Policy 3.1 Encourage mixed use development in Downtown that includes new housing. Economic Development Policy 5.1 Regularly review development regulations, evaluate the impact of regulations, and the needs of local businesses. Economic Development Goal 6 Downtown Walla Walla is full of thriving businesses and is recognized and celebrated as the center of the community. Economic Development Policy 6.1 Retain and recruit businesses in the Central Business District.
Economic Development Policy 6.2 Encourage Downtown’s continued revitalization through appropriate development, redevelopment, and rehabilitation.
CONCLUSIONS OF THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICIAL: The Lead Agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis, protection, and mitigation measures have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state, or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158. Our agency will not require any additional mitigation measures under SEPA. This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end at 5:00 p.m. on December 3, 2021. Responsible official: J Preston Frederickson, Director, City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Issued Date Nov. 15. (Pub. Nov. 19, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.