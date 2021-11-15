State Environmental Policy Act SEPA, Revised Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) for publication . File# ZCA-21-0002 & SEP-21-0029 Date of Issuance: November 15, 2021, Lead Agency: City of Walla Walla Development Services. Agency Contact: Lisa Wasson-Seilo, Planner Description of Proposal: Revisions/Amendments to the Walla Walla Municipal Code: 19.30.060 Private Lane standards and restrictions. 19.32.020.D Street Lighting System – adds clarification to the maintenance and ownership of alternative street light assemblies (street lighting that does not comply with the city standard plans). 19.32.020.E Public Facility Requirements – Street Improvements – Street Trees – adds language that requires street tree planting plans to address tree species diversity. 20.34 Development Agreements – adds chapter to set up a process for reviewing and processing development agreement applications.
19.40.020.A.12 Required Information – Information to be show on plat map – addition of requirement to show well locations within 100 feet of project area and tree planting plans for projects reviewed under Chapter 19. 20.02.080 Annexations – simplifies the annexation process by accepting annexation petitions once a year rather than twice a year. 20.06.030 Definitions – addition of the following definitions in response to new requirements from Washington State House Bill (HB) 1220: affordable housing, emergency housing, emergency shelter, extremely low-income household, low-income household, moderate-income household, transitional housing, and very low-income household. Removal of the following definitions in response to the new definitions above: shelter and temporary or emergency housing. 20.30.040.D Comprehensive Plan/ Subarea Plan Adoption and Amendments – moves this section to Chapter 20.48 Amendments so that all amendment-related sections are in the same code section.
20.50.020 RN Neighborhood Residential – removal of the term “neighborhood characteristic”, which can be difficult to interpret or inconsistently defined. 20.100.040.C Table of Permitted Uses – Community Services – revisions of “emergency housing/shelter” and “shelters, temporary housing – emergency” to reflect new requirements from HB 1220. 20.100.040.F Table of Permitted Uses – Residential – addition of “transitional housing” to reflect the new requirements from HB 1220. 20.118.030 Accessory Dwelling Units – removes “single-family” neighborhood language to reflect the City of Walla Walla’s current land use zones, which do not include exclusively single-family zones. 20.134.070 Environmental Performance - Storage – Residential – adds language to address outside storage on corner lots. 20.172 Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries – codifies updates per the interim distillery ordinance. 20.212.060 Nonconforming Situations – Repair, maintenance, and reconstruction – makes a subsection its own section and moves to a more appropriate place in the code. Location of Proposal: Throughout the City Limits of Walla Walla. Proponent: City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, 55 E. Moore St, Walla Walla, WA 99362, (509) 524-4710. The City of Walla Walla Development Services has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the following: Submitted SEPA Checklist, and the existing environmental documents: Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement. This information is available at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
This determination is based on the following findings of fact and conclusions of law: Findings of Fact: Application filing date: October 12, 2021, Date the application was determined to be substantially complete: October 12, 2021, The changes to the development regulations which are proposed are largely clarifications and do not result in any impacts which are not already accounted for in the EIS completed for the Comprehensive Plan update in 2018.
Conclusions of Law: Staff has concluded that a Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) shall be issued. This determination is based upon the environmental checklist and other information on file. The DNS is supported by Plans and regulations formally adopted by the City for the exercise of substantive authority under SEPA. The DNS also takes note of the extent to which many local, State and Federal regulations and permit requirements will govern the project to mitigate its potential impacts, in accordance with WAC 197-11-158. The following are City adopted goals and policies which support the DNS: Land Use Policy 4.2 Promote sustainability with the adoption and implementation of “green” standards that are energy efficient, conserve and reuse material resources, reduce non-permeable surfaces, conserve water, and maximize the use of renewable energy sources such as solar power. Housing Policy 1.5 Coordinate and collaborate with private agencies to ensure housing for people with special needs including seniors, people with physical and developmental limitation, victims of domestic violence, and homeless individuals and families. Economic Development Policy 5.1 Regularly review development regulations, evaluate the impact of regulations, and the needs of local businesses.
Environment and Natural Resources Policy 1.6 Preserve and protect healthy mature trees in the community to the greatest extent possible, and promptly plant replacements when they cannot be saved. This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end on December 1, 2021. Responsible official: J Preston Frederickson, Director, Address: City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Signed and Issue Date: November 15, 2021, Appeal information is addressed in City of Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) 21.08.170. Appeal rights are outlined within.
(Pub. Nov. 15, 2021)
