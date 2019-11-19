IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Cities of College Place, Walla Walla; Walla Walla County; Towns of Dixie and Waitsburg, WA
Effective on or after December 30, 2019, the following channels will no longer be available in Digi Tier 2/Spectrum TV Gold or Sports View. These networks are still available with subscription to Spectrum TV Sports Pack: MLB Strike Zone on channels 434 & 699; NFL RedZone on channels 409 & 808; Outdoor Channel on channels 418 & 830.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/Programming
Notices. (Pub. Nov. 19, 2019)