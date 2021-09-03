IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Communities Served: Cities of College Place, Walla Walla; County of Walla Walla; Towns of Dixie and Waitsburg, WA.
On October 1, 2021, NBC Sports Northwest, channels 426 & 814 on Digi Tier 1/Spectrum Select, will cease providing programming on your Spectrum channel lineup. To view additional sports programming, tune to Root Sports Northwest. Check your guide for channel location and programming details.
For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/Channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices. (Pub. Sept. 3, 2021)