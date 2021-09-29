PUBLIC NOTICE OF A
SPECIAL MEETING
The Valley Transit Board of Directors will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the position to take in the course of collective bargaining in Exempt Session, pursuant to RCW 42.30.140(4). This can be attended in the Board Meeting Room of the Valley Transit building, at 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA. Remote attendance is available through Zoom inline by going to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81216558411?pwd=N0lwbXhpN3lVbW5Pd1RGNTlrOXpWUT09, or calling 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 812 1655 8411 Passcode: 347158
The Special Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and immediately go into Exempt Session. The meeting will re-open with no action taken at 7:00 p.m. (Pub. Sept. 29, 2021)
