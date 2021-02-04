Notice of Special Election
Notice is herby given that on May 18th, 2021 an election will be conducted for the purpose of electing directors to fill the positions and terms as listed, including any vacancy which may exist on the board.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Milton-Freewater School District
Director, Position 1 - 2 yr term
Director, Position 2 - 4 yr term
Director, Position 3 - 4 yr term
Director, Position 4 - 4 yr term
Director, Position 6 - 4 yr term
The election will be conducted by mail. Each candidate for an office listed must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination of district office with Umatilla County Elections office not later than the 61st day before the date of election. The filing deadline for the May 18, 2021 Special Election is no later than March 18, 2021. Filing forms are available at District offices and Umatilla County Elections office. This legal notice is to be published in the Union Bulletin newspaper. /s/ Kim Lindell
Elections Manager
Pursuant to ORS 255.075
(Pub. Feb. 4, 2021)