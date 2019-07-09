Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care
Council of Governments
Yakima, WA 98908
Phone: (509) 965-0105
Toll Free: 1-877-965-2582
(Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield,
Kittitas, Walla Walla, and Yakima Counties)
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council of Governments (SE WA ALTC COG) is notifying providers of the Request for Proposal process. SE WA ALTC COG is required to conduct a bid process every four years for program services. The various programs have been staggered so that SE WA ALTC COG is not going out for bid for all of the services at the same time. The bid process for the services set forth below is for calendar years 2020-2023:
Nutrition Services to include Congregate and Home-Delivered Meals for Kittitas, Yakima, Benton/Franklin and Walla Walla/Columbia/Garfield/Asotin Counties for the 2020-2023 contract period.
Parties interested in providing Nutrition Services, as listed above, shall send a letter requesting the Request for Information (RFI) packet to obtain additional information. The letter must be addressed as indicated below:
ATTN: Eliticia Sánchez, Planner
C/o SE WA ALTC COG
P.O. Box 8349
Yakima, WA 98908
The RFI letter must be received in the SE WA ALTC COG Administrative Office before 5 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019.
Included in the RFI packet is a “Letter of Intent” that you must submit in order to receive a bidding packet (Request for Proposal). The last day the “Letter of Intent” will be accepted in the SE WA ALTC COG Administrative office is July 22, 2019 before 5:00 p.m. SE WA ALTC COG will accept letters of intent from prospective applicants to determine whether one or more organizations are interested in and qualified to submit a proposal in a competitive bid process. After review of the letters of intent submitted, a formal RFP may be issued. The RFI packet may be obtained online at: www.ALTCWashington.com or by email to: sanchec@dshs.wa.gov to request the RFI packet.
If you have any questions, please contact Eliticia Sánchez at 1-877-965-2582 or by email: sanchec@dshs.wa.gov
SE WA ALTC COG reserves the right to change the RFI timelines
The Governing Board of SE WA ALTC Council of Governments
reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or parts thereof
