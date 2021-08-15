SMALL WORKS ROSTER
LEGAL NOTICE
RCW 28A.335.190, which is commonly known as the Public School Bid Law, requires that school districts establish a Small Works Roster of qualified contractors wishing to receive bidding information and to be considered for performing work on Public Works Projects estimated to cost up to $300,000.
Applications are now being received at the Facilities and Operations Department from qualified contractors wishing to be placed on the District’s Small Works Roster for the 2021-2022 school year.
For application forms and further information, interested contractors may write to Stacy Shake at sshake@wwps.org, telephone 509.527.3018, or appear in person at the Facilities and Operations Department, 1174 Entley St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 during the hours of 7:30am to 4:00pm.
The Walla Walla School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with all requirements of the ADA.
By order of the Board of Directors
Walla Walla School District #140
364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (Pub. Aug. 13 & 15, 2021)