SMALL WORKS AND
VENDORS ROSTER
Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works is developing a roster of contractors from which bids will be requested to perform the following types of work: Concrete Piecework, Asphalt Work, Blasting, Excavation, Embankment, Environmental, Fencing, Masonry, Building Construction and/or other miscellaneous work. The County is also developing a roster of suppliers for purchasing: Office Equipment, Office Furniture, Radio’s, Equipment, Culverts and other miscellaneous items.
Questionnaires may be obtained by either contacting: Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Hours are 7:00 am through 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. Telephone (509) 524-2710, or visit our website at: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/ (Pub. Jan. 21 & 28, 2021)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.