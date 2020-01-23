Small Works Roster
Columbia County Health District (CCHD) maintains a Small Works Roster which the District may utilize and update annually. Small Works contracts are for projects up to $300,000.00 in value in accordance with RCW’s 39.04.010, 39.04.155, and 36.32.250. This policy may be used as an alternative to formal advertisement and biding of Public Works. Companies that have previously submitted applications and have been listed on the Small Works Roster, should submit a new application to update the information in our records. CCHD complies with the Prevailing Wage Law of the State of Washington (RCW 39.12) and requires all contractors to comply. All applicants must be properly registered and licensed to perform such work in the State of Washington.
To obtain a Small Works Roster Application, Contact Columbia County District Administration Department, jorie.freeman@cchd-wa.org or call (509) 382-8431. (Pub. Jan. 23, 2020)