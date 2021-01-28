SMALL WORKS AND
VENDORS ROSTER
Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
Walla Walla County Department of Public Works is developing a roster of contractors from which bids will be requested to perform the following types of work: Concrete Piecework, Asphalt Work, Blasting, Excavation, Embankment, Environmental, Fencing, Masonry, Building Construction and/or other miscellaneous work. The County is also developing a roster of suppliers for purchasing: Office Equipment, Office Furniture, Radio’s, Equipment, Culverts and other miscellaneous items.
Questionnaires may be obtained by either contacting: Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Hours are 7:00 am through 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. Telephone (509) 524-2710, or visit our website: http://wwcountyroads.com
An Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Pub. Jan. 28 & Feb. 4, 2021)