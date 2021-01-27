NOTICE OF SMALL WORKS ROSTER
Notice is hereby given that Walla Walla County Fire Protection District No. 4 maintains a Small Works Roster for public works pursuant to RCW 52.14.110(2) and RCW 39.04.155. All licensed and registered contractors who are interested in quoting prices for materials, labor and equipment for such work from time to time by said District should notify the District in writing at the address set forth below. The work subject to this Small Works Roster relates to work of more than $30,000.00 but less than $350,000.00.
Walla Walla County
Fire Protection District No. 4
2251 S. Howard
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Rocky Eastman, Secretary
(Pub. Jan. 20 & 27, 2021)